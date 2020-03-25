Suicide bombers attack Sikh Gurudwara in Kabul; 11 killed

Unidentified suicide bombers attacked a Sikh Gurudwara in Shorbazar area of Afghanistan's capital Kabul, on Wednesday, killing at least eleven people, a minority Sikh parliamentarian said.

The gunmen and suicide bombers intruded into the Gurudwara at 7:45 am in the morning at Dharamshala, a Sikh area of worship.

According to the Interior Ministry, defence forces had blocked off the entire area and are trying to counter the attack.

Afghan forces have cleared the first floor of the Gurudwara in PD1 of Kabul, suicide bombers are battling security forces, said Tariq Arian, a spokesman for Ministry of Interior.

(The visuals from inside Gurudwara)





“Several people have been rescued who were trapped inside the building,” he said.

The parliamentarian, Narender Singh Khalsa, said he was near the Gurudwara when the attack happened and ran to the site. He said at least four people were killed.

"There are about 150 people inside the temple. Families are living there and they usually gather to offer prayers in the mornings," said Anarkali Kaur Honaryar, a Sikh MP in the Afghan parliament.

"Some people inside the temple are hiding and their phones are off. I am very concerned."

No one has taken responsibility for the attack, but earlier this month an Islamic State affiliate attacked a gathering of minority Shia Muslims in Kabul, the capital, killing 32 people.

(With inputs from agencies)