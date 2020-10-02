Armenia-Azerbaijan clash: Pakistan refutes claims of its involvement

Pakistan has refuted claims that its army was involved in the Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict and fighting alongside Azerbaijan. Pakistan's Foreign Office has said that the claims were "irresponsible". He was quoted by Dawn.

On Thursday, Armenia's Deputy Foreign Minister Avet Adonts spoke exclusively with WION ands said that he "can't exclude the possibility" of Pakistani fighters fighting on ground alongside Azerbaijan along with "mercenaries operating in Azerbaijan". He also added that it would not be a surprise for them. He even recalled how Pakistani fighters were present in Nagorno-Karabakh when war erupted in 1990s.

Zahid Hafeez Chaudri, Spokesperson of Pakistan's Foreign Office said that the country remained deeply concerned over the conflict that has erupted in Nagorno Karabah region.

Pakistan supports position of Azerbaijan in the ongoing conflict. Armenian President Ilham Aliyev has even thanked Pakistan Turkey and Afghanistan for their support

The hostilities between Azerbaijan and Armenia have not ceased and tensions are high still.

Azerbaijan said Friday that Armenia must withdraw troops from the disputed Nagorny Karabakh region in order to end days of fighting, after France, Russia and the United States urged a ceasefire.

"If Armenia wants to see an end of this escalation of the situation, the ball is in the court of Armenia," Hikmet Hajiyev, foreign affairs aide to the president of Azerbaijan, told reporters during an online press conference.

"Armenia must ends its occupation," of Karabakh, he said. "Enough is enough."

Fighting between Armenian and Azerbaijani forces erupted Sunday over a longstanding territorial dispute centering around Karabakh.

Nearly 200 people including civilians have been killed in the fighting despite growing international calls for a ceasefire.