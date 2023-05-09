Al-Qadir trust case: Everything about the controversy that led to former Pak PM Imran Khan's arrest

Imran Khan, former Pakistani prime minister, was arrested on Tuesday (May 9) during a court appearance at the Islamabad High Court in connection with several lawsuits brought against the leader of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). According to the police, Khan has been arrested in connection with the Al-Qadir Trust case, which also involves his wife and other PTI leaders. Imran Khan arrested Khan can be seen being whisked to a police van while being surrounded by several of policemen in the videos of his arrest that are making the rounds on social media. Additionally, there was a fight between Imran Khan's supporters and the police.

The footage of Imran Khan's lawyer, who suffered serious injuries while on the premises of the Islamabad High Court, was posted by the PTI. Imran Khan’s lawyer badly injured inside the premises of IHC. Black day for our democracy and country. pic.twitter.com/iQ8xWsXln7 — PTI (@PTIofficial) May 9, 2023 × The Islamabad police said that section 144 had been imposed in the city amidst the outcry. The PTI's allegations that individuals were tortured were denied by the police. According to the police, Khan's car was ringed due to safety concerns. What is the Al-Qadir trust case? Imran Khan is accused of a number of violations across Pakistan, including corruption while serving as Pakistan's prime minister. Khan has been arrested in connection with the Al-Qadir Trust case, the Islamabad police announced on Tuesday.

Concerning allegations surrounding the founding of Al-Qadir University, Imran Khan, his wife Bushra Bibi, and other PTI party leaders are involved in the Al-Qadir Trust case. The issue concerns an alleged agreement between his government and a real estate magnate that cost Pakistan's struggling economy $50 billion.

In order to establish the Al-Qadir University and provide "quality education" in the Sohawa Tehsil of Punjab's Jhelum area, Imran Khan, his wife Bushra Bibi, and his close aides Zulfiqar Bukhari and Babar Awan established the Al-Qadir Project Trust, reported India Today.

Later, in 2019, Bushra Bibi signed a memorandum with the private real estate firm Bahria Town in order to accept donations from them. The trust later acquired land worth 458 kanals, 4 marlas, and 58 square feet from Bahria Town as part of their agreement.

However, according to Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, of this 458 kanals of land, Imran Khan set its shares and transferred 240 kanals of the donated land in the name of Farah Gogi, a close friend of Bushra Bibi.

According to Sanaullah, the value of this land had been underestimated and Khan obtained his part in the name of the institution. He further said that the previous PM sought to cover up the matter.

The scam was brought to light when the Pakistani media noted that the trust received 180 million Pakistani rupees even though the documents showed expenses of just 8.52 million Pakistani rupees. Additionally, they questioned why the institution was charging students while it was recognised as a trust.

Imran Khan, who was the country's former prime minister, and a few other ministers are said to have "adjusted" the $50 billion that the British National Crime Agency (NCA) gave to the government, according to a GeoNews report.

Additionally, it is alleged that the PTI leaders received illicit advantages in the form of more than 458 kanals of land in Mouza Bakrala, Sohawa, for the construction of Al-Qadir University.