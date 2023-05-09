Imran Khan arrest live updates| Pakistan Rangers arrest country's former Prime Minister
Story highlights
Imran Khan arrested live: Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was arrested inside the premises of Islamabad High Court on Tuesday. Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supporters claimed that the courtroom has been "occupied by the Rangers", referring to Pakistan Rangers, the paramilitary enforcement cops in Pakistan that arrested country's cricket star-turned-political force of reckoning.
Top lawmakers in Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party claimed that their leader has been abducted by country's army.
PTI Vice President Fawad Chaudhry tweeted that the IHC has been "occupied by the Rangers" and lawyers "are being subjected to torture".
PTI leader Musarrat Cheema, in a video message on Twitter, said: "They are torturing Imran Khan right now... they are beating Khan sahib. They have done something with Khan sahib."