Imran Khan arrest live updates| Pakistan Rangers arrest country's former Prime Minister

Top lawmakers in Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party claimed that their leader has been abducted by country's army.

PTI Vice President Fawad Chaudhry tweeted that the IHC has been "occupied by the Rangers" and lawyers "are being subjected to torture".

PTI leader Musarrat Cheema, in a video message on Twitter, said: "They are torturing Imran Khan right now... they are beating Khan sahib. They have done something with Khan sahib."