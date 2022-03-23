Ahead of no-confidence vote, 3 allies of Khan join opposition; Pak PM says ‘won’t resign'

In a major setback to Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, three of his allies in the ruling collation have joined the opposition alliance days ahead of the no-confidence motion.

The voting on the no-confidence motion in Pakistan's National Assembly is scheduled to take place on Friday, (March 25).

Geo News, quoting sources, said that three parties—the Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P), Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) and Balochistan Awami Party (BAP)— have decided to withdraw support to the government. The three parties have 17 elected members in the Parliament.

This comes after several 24 MPs defected from Khan's government and announced to vote in favour of the no-trust move.

Khan has been facing criticism for economic mismanagement, poor governance and inflation.

However, Khan seems to be unfazed by the recent setbacks. Earlier in the day, the Pakistani premiere claimed to have a “trick up his sleeve”, saying that he would emerge victorious in the no-confidence motion against his opponents.

"The opposition has already shown all their cards," he said while speaking to a group of journalists in Islamabad on Wednesday, according to the Dawn newspaper.

He added, “They are in for a big surprise.”

Notably, in the 342-member National Assembly, the Imran Khan government requires at least 172 members to sail through the no-confidence plea.

Warning the opposition that they "will be shocked by the loss of voters on their side", Khan asserted that he would not tender his resignation.

"Should I give up under the pressure of thieves even before the fight is over?"

"It may be someone's misconception that I will sit at home," he remarked, making it clear that he did not plan on stepping down as the country's chief executive.

