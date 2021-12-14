After Taliban takeover, over 100 extrajudicial killings held in Afghanistan, says UN

After Taliban took over Afghanistan, over 100 extrajudicial killings have been carried out allegedly in the country, the UN said on Tuesday. Most of these killings seem to have been done by the Taliban.

Despite a general amnesty declared by the Taliban rulers, United Nations deputy rights chief Nada Al-Nashif said that she was deeply alarmed over reports of such killings.

"Between August and November, we received credible allegations of more than 100 killings of former Afghan National Security Forces and others associated with the former government," Al-Nashif told the UN Human Rights Council.

Also Read | Afghanistan's economic collapse is happening 'before our eyes': UN

"At least 72 of these killings were attributed to the Taliban. In several cases, the bodies were publicly displayed. This has exacerbated fear among this sizeable category of the population," she said.

Al-Nashif made the remarks while presenting updates to the council on Tuesday on behalf of UN rights chief Michelle Bachelet.

Several members of the Islamic State-Khorasan group, which is a main Taliban adversary, had also met same fate, said Al-Nashif.

Also Read | Afghan's health system on verge of collapse, and it is getting worse: Experts

The comments of the United Nations deputy rights chief came after several countries condemned the Taliban when a Human Rights Watch (HRW) report came up earlier this month, which had documented 47 summary executions.

The HRW report and other claims of extrajudicial killings were rejected by Taliban spokesman Qari Sayed Khosti as "not based on evidences."

(With inputs from agencies)