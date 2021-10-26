After T20 WC win, Pakistan PM Imran Khan takes a dig at India over improving ties

Beginning with the need for improving relations with India, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday cheekily said it was "not a good time" for such conversation after his country's historic win in India-Pakistan clash in the T20 World Cup.

The remark came during his address at the Pakistan-Saudi Investment Forum in Riyadh. The prime minister also spoke about Pakistan's growth potential.

Also Read: Watch | Pakistan’s victory against India is the victory of Islam: Pakistan Minister Sheikh Rasheed

The leader also highlighted the country's youth and strategic location, said a Dawn report.

"We have two of the biggest markets in the world neighbouring us and through Afghanistan, we have (access) to Central Asian markets. We have excellent relations with China, but if somehow we improve our relationship with India — I know after last night's thrashing by the Pakistan team in the cricket match, it's not a very good time to talk about improving relations with India," Khan said.

Also Read: Pakistan yields to hardline Islamist group TLP, releases 350 workers

As per the PM, if relations improve, India would gain access to Central Asia through Pakistan and in turn, the latter would gain access to two huge markets.

A day ago, Pakistan’s cricket team defeated Indian counterparts for the first time in a world cup match in Dubai.

(With inputs from agencies)