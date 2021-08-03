After selling cars and buffaloes, broke Pakistan puts PM Imran Khan's residence on rent

Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan's house has been rented out for social occasions such as weddings and fashion displays, in what can only be described as a major international embarrassment for the country.

While Imran Khan's time as Prime Minister has been littered with embarrassments, this one, maybe, eclipses them all.

Khan will depart from the opulent PM's mansion in Islamabad, according to the governing Tehreek-e-Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, which stated in 2018 that the house would be transformed into a postgraduate institute campus.



The PTI administration has stated that Imran Khan would not stay in PM House and governors will not stay in Governor Houses in order to reduce costs and use the money for social initiatives.



Pakistan's GDP has decreased by $19 billion since Khan took office three years ago.

When he became Prime Minister, he implemented a number of austerity measures to reduce government spending and provide relief to the country's economy.



Former finance minister Miftah Ismail had previously stated that the Imran Khan-led administration was "toying with the economy," adding that the government and state institutions' loans had been raised by Rs 45,000 billion.

