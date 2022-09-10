Afghanistan: The unhappiest nation under the Taliban dictatorship, says report

As per a recent study by a worldwide analytics organisation, Afghanistan has been declared the unhappiest country under the Taliban dictatorship in terms of physical pain, mental stress, mental disorders, poverty, unemployment, and wrath.

The survey results pointed out that Afghans' emotional states reflected the instability and uncertainty since the terrorist group seized power in the South Asian country after the US withdrew its troops.

According to Gallup's Negative Experience Index, a total of 8 percent of Afghans are concerned and disturbed, 74 per cent are experiencing mental strain due to unemployment and poverty, and 61 per cent are classified as sad.

In addition to this, a study done in August-September 2021 published by Khaama Press showed that 53 per cent of Afghans wanted to leave the country.

The initial two months of the Taliban takeover in August 2021 were difficult for the citizens.

The UN agency for humanitarian affairs expressed worry over the situation, noting that 25 million people in the country experience crippling human rights violations.

The World Food Programme (WFP) and the United Nations Office for Coordination Affairs (UNOCHA) were worried about the growing food insecurity and poverty in Afghanistan.

Abdul Naseer, a political analyst, said, "A nation cannot reach prosperity until poverty and unemployment are eradicated, so the way that can end poverty and unemployment is strengthening the private sector, attracting investment, and creating employment in the country," ANI reported.

An extraordinary national economic, financial, and humanitarian crisis has aggravated the human rights situation after the Taliban takeover last year. The group has destroyed the framework for combating gender-based violence, putting obstacles to women's healthcare, and attacking women's rights protesters.

Nearly 59 per cent of the population currently requires humanitarian aid, an increase of 6 million people since the beginning of the year 2021, the UNAMA reported.

