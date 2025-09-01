Afghanistan earthquake: The death toll from the 6.0 magnitude earthquake that struck Afghanistan overnight has risen alarmingly, with the country's Interior Ministry reporting that at least 622 people have been confirmed dead. The death toll is expected to rise further. Over a thousand other have been injured. Previously, in a statement, the Kunar Disaster Management Authority said that at least 250 people were killed and 500 have been injured in Nur Gul, Soki, Watpur, Manogi and Chapadare districts. The US Geological Survey (USGS) reported that the quake struck at 11:47 pm local time (1917 GMT), with its epicentre about 27 kilometres northeast of Jalalabad in Nangarhar Province. The tremors originated at a shallow depth of eight kilometres, amplifying their impact. Just 20 minutes later, a 4.5 magnitude earthquake hit the same region, according to USGS. It was then followed by another aftershock, this one of 5.2 magnitude. Both the aftershocks happened at a depth of 10km (6.21 miles).