Afghanistan | 3 months since takeover, is NRF still a thorn in the Taliban's side?

The Taliban claim to have complete control over Afghanistan. However, recent evidence points to the contrary.

Despite the Taliban government's best efforts, even after three months of the group's takeover of the country, the National Resistance Front (NRF) remains a thorn in its side.

Back in September, the Afghan National Resistance Front (NRF), a group of Panjshiri fighters and remnants of the defeated Afghan army, made their last stand against the heavily armed and well-funded Taliban.

Prior to that, the NRF was the only force capable of mounting serious armed opposition to the Taliban's relentless sweep through Afghanistan.

Even with the apparent calm of the last two months, the resistance has continued to be a problem for the Taliban.

Although the group claims they are not pursuing revenge, recently, a number of videos have emerged from social media channels, on Telegram channels appearing to show a Taliban crackdown on what is left-over of the Panjshir resistance.

In a video that has been circulating on social media recently, a Taliban fighter can allegedly be seen standing in front of three bodies claiming they were NRF fighters.

Responding to the rumours, the resistance group has denied the Taliban's claims, saying that the bodies of men pictured in these videos in fact belong to relatives of the fighters.

In another version of the story, a spokesman for the province of Khost has stated that the bodies were in fact of robbers.

An Afghan commander is said to have been tasked with dealing with the remnants of the resistance.

Hamid Khorasan, the Taliban commander in Afghanistan, is allegedly leading the crackdown. In another video gaining traction on social media, he can be seen giving orders to a row of Taliban gunmen.

However, it is unclear when and at what point these videos were shot during the Taliban's crackdown.

Nonetheless, reports indicate that there is still a significant concentration of NRF fighters in northern Afghanistan's Baghlan province as well as in northeastern Afghanistan's Kapisa province.

While the Taliban continue to downplay the internal threats it faces in the country, even a few hundred members of the resistance can rally the people against the group. This is at a time when the Taliban government is seeking international legitimacy.