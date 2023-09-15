Afghan-Pakistan border crossing reopens after ‘deadly’ clashes: Report

The Torkham border crossing between Afghanistan and Pakistan reopened to pedestrians and vehicles early Friday (September 15), according to a report by the news agency AFP, citing a senior official. This comes over a week after the crossing was closed following a reportedly deadly cross-border raid from Afghanistan by “hundreds” of Pakistan Taliban militants.

Afghan-Pakistan border reopens

The border crossing reopened after days of diplomatic deadlock between Islamabad and Kabul following an altercation between the Pakistani troops and Afghan border forces which also reportedly involved “hundreds” of Pakistan’s home-grown Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) movement, in a dispute over an Afghan outpost being constructed.

“The clearance of trucks is in process and Afghan citizens are entering Afghanistan after clearance and passing immigration processes,” Irshad Khan Mohmamd, assistant commissioner of Khyber district in Pakistan, told AFP.

The closure of the border following Pakistan and Afghanistan army clashes and exchange of fire had left hundreds of travellers and trucks stranded on the busiest crossing between the two nations, which share a porous 2,600-kilometre frontier.

An AFP team on the Afghan side of the border said that the gates were still closed, as of now, while crowds had gathered in anticipation of crossing to Pakistan.

The closure also prompted complaints from traders who said that tons of perishable goods were lost while Afghan travellers missed essential hospital appointments or flights out of Pakistan.

More than 1,300 vehicles, including trucks and trailers, were on the Pakistan side waiting to cross, said the media report citing officials.

Meanwhile, people in Afghanistan’s Nangarhar held protests earlier this week over the closure and said Islamabad has regularly closed the Torkham crossing under various pretexts during the fruit and vegetable season.

About the clashes between Pakistan and Afghanistan troops

On September 6, a gun battle erupted between Pakistan and Afghan border forces, said the officials with each side blaming the other for starting the firefight. Since the Taliban returned to power in Kabul two years ago, Islamabad has accused them of harbouring militants carrying out strikes on its soil.

However, Afghanistan’s Taliban authorities have repeatedly denied the allegations. Pakistan, on Monday (Sep 11) said that “unprovoked firing by Afghan border security forces invariably emboldens the terrorist elements”.

ALSO READ | Pakistan says will target TTP on Afghan soil, Taliban say would not let anyone attack Islamic Emirate

“They were in hundreds and were armed with light and heavy weapons. We were ready to face the attack and exchange of fire continued for some four hours,” Mohammad Ali, deputy commissioner of Chitral district, told AFP, referring to the TTP.

The TTP is said to have reportedly been emboldened by the Taliban’s return to power in Kabul and is increasingly a point of contention between the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies)





WATCH WION LIVE HERE