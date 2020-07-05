Afghan forces kill Taliban terrorists after clash at military checkpoints

The Afghan National Army on Sunday has killed seven Taliban terrorists and injured four other in the central province of Uruzgan.

The news was announced by a spokesman of the 205th Atal Corps. The incident took place after the terrorists launched attack on the military posts.

"Taliban insurgents attacked Afghan National Army posts in the districts of Trinkot, Khas Uruzgan, and Chora in central Uruzgan province last night. Seven insurgents were killed and four others suffered injuries," Sadiq Issa said.

Security forces in Kandahar province killed five Taliban terrorists after the militant organisation launched attacks on checkpoints on the same evening.

Taliban has not yet issued a statement about this incident.

(With inputs from agencies)