50th day of Galle Face protests: What is happening in Sri Lanka?

It has been 50 days, on Saturday, since the protests first began in front of the Presidential secretariat at Galle Face greens, an oceanside urban park in Colombo raising the slogan ‘Gota Go Gama.’



To mark the 50th day of the protest a march from Liberty Junction in Kollupitiya to Gota Go Gama in Galle Face started at 2 pm. As per the police, the government has issued an order barring entry for protestors on several roads and state institutions in the fort area.

#SriLanka: It's beginning to look a lot like April 9, when citizens' protests culminated at Galle Face in a massive agitation. pic.twitter.com/MGrfz8k2Dm — Meera Srinivasan (@Meerasrini) May 28, 2022 ×

People from all walks of life including doctors, and lawyers, among others, have gathered at Galle Face to join the protest.



Sri Lankan youth is protesting demanding the resignation of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and the Rajapaksa administration. Earlier this month Sri Lanka's Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa resigned amid mass protests at the government's handling of a deepening economic crisis.



Sri Lanka is facing its worst economic crisis with the country’s inflation rate reaching 33.8% in April 2022, while it still awaits funding from the International Monetary Fund. Till then Sri Lanka intends to depend more upon India’s help, with India having provided aid close to $3 billion to Sri Lanka since the crisis began.



The protests have been going on 24/7 since they began on April 9, despite bad weather conditions and repression from the government. On May 9, the protests turned violent after government supporters attacked peaceful-anti government protestors, resulting in human rights violations by the government.



[With inputs from ANI]





WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.