'Zombie flies' discovered by scientists in Denmark

The last thing we needed in 2020 was zombie flies, but in pure 2020 fashion we have got it! Two new species of fungi that infect flies and then eject spores from the abdomen have been found in Denmark.

Reportedly, the spores are ejected like small rockets from the fly’s body. The two new species of fungi survive on their hosts, until it dies.

“Strongwellsea tigrinae” and “Strongwellsea acerosa” can be found in only two species of the Danish fly - “Coenosia tigrina” and “Coenosia testacea”, researchers at the University of Copenhagen claim.

Most fungi undertake the sporing process after the host is dead, but these two peculiar types continue to live for days. Its host, totally unaware of what is happening continues to mingle with other flies. However, the fungus then starts consuming its genitals, followed by its fat reserves. Over time, it then absorbs its reproductive organs followed by muscle.

While all this is happening, the fungus continues to shoot out spores, in a bid to continue infecting flies. Fast forward to a few days later - the infected fly now lies on its back, spasms for a few hours, and then dies.

It’s unusual to keep the host alive while releasing spores, and is called active host transmission (AHT). Scientists believe it is effective in finding future hosts.

But it gets more uncanny, for scientists believe that the fungi produces doping substances which essentially turn their hosts into zombie - allowing them to live as the fungus feeds on their insides, one by one.

The researched was undertaken by the University of Copenhagen in collaboration with the Natural History Museum of Denmark, and was published in the Journal of Invertebrate Pathology.

In a healthy fly population, only 3 to 5 per cent are infected. The problem is with the identification of infection, as the host shows no direct signs.