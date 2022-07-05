Your brain is 'hotter' than previously thought, says this study

We all know a 'hothead', a person who is in angry mood a tad bit more than everyone else. Among their friends, these people are often, and jokingly, given names that generally refer to their head be figuratively hotter that others. But what if we told you, that human brain may be hotter than previously thought? And this is irrespective of if a person is 'hotheaded' by nature or not. Brain freeze? Read on to know more.

The average temperature of a healthy human body is around 37 degrees Celsius. It was previously assumed that temperature of the brain would be similar to that of the body. But this study says otherwise.

Scientists from Cambridge University have found that average temperature of a healthy human brain is 38.5 degrees Celsius. Some of the inner regions of the brain were even measured to be at 40 degrees Celsius.

For their study, the scientists recruited 40 volunteers between the ages 20-40 years. Their brain temperatures were acquired by scans taken in morning, afternoon and late evening.

Things such as lifestyle, genetic differences were factored in. The volunteers were also given activity trackers to be worn on their wrists.

It was found that in healthy participants, the average temperature of the brain was 38.5 degrees Celsius. This was more than two degrees hotter than the temperature measured under the tongue. The study also found that the brain temperature varied through the day depending on

Region of the brain

time of day

age

sex and menstrual cycle

It was also found that brains of female participants were 0.4 degrees Celcius hotter than male volunteers.

