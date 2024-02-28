Young adults' sleep woes tied to muscle dysmorphia, study finds

Adequate sleep plays a crucial role in maintaining basic health processes, especially during teenage and young adult development. A recent study has highlights the link between poor sleep and muscle dysmorphia, a concerning trend among youth.

Published in the journal Sleep Health, the study involved over 900 adolescents and young adults. Participants with more muscle dysmorphia symptoms reported getting fewer hours of sleep and experiencing difficulties falling or staying asleep over a two-week period.

Lead author Kyle T Ganson, PhD, MSW, stressed on the negative impact of poor sleep on mental health among adolescents and young adults, particularly those with muscle dysmorphia symptoms. Poor sleep may worsen functional and social impairment, increase suicidal thoughts, and exacerbate negative mental health symptoms.

"Poor sleep among those who experience muscle dysmorphia symptoms is concerning as it may exacerbate the functional and social impairment these individuals commonly report, as well as increase suicidal thoughts and behaviours," he said.

Previous studies indicate that adolescents and young adults often sleep less than the recommended 7 to 10 hours per night. Additionally, poor sleep is associated with mental health disorders such as anxiety, depression, and psychosis.

Exploring the relationship

Ganson's study is the first to investigate the connection between sleep and muscle dysmorphia. The authors suggest that various factors may contribute to this relationship, including body image dissatisfaction, obsessive thinking, anxiety, and displacement of sleep due to physical activity.

Individuals with muscle dysmorphia symptoms may use dietary supplements and anabolic-androgenic steroids, which can negatively affect sleep due to their stimulant content. High caffeine levels in supplements and the impact of steroids on sleep further compound sleep disturbances.