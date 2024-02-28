Scientists discover how placenta's role in brain development is linked to child cognition

Researchers have reported the critical role of the level of oxygen in the placenta in connection with the growth of the human brain during the last trimester of the development of foetus.

Scientists underscored the placenta's pivotal role as a mediator between maternal health and foetal brain health.

Emma Duerden, Canada Research Chair in Neuroscience & Learning Disorders at Western University and a scientist at Lawson Health Research Institute led an interdisciplinary team in a study that deployed Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) for the study.

The research, published in the JAMA Network Open, builds upon previous findings correlating placental health and childhood cognition.

What does it mean?

The study's innovative approach to imaging placental growth could pave the way for early interventions and therapies for neurodevelopmental disorders. The placenta, a crucial organ during pregnancy, serves as the primary conduit for oxygenation and nutrients to the foetus.

Lead author Emily Nichols, a research scientist said: "If there is anything wrong with the placenta, the fetus might not be receiving the nutrients or the levels of oxygenation it needs to thrive."

Factors such as poor nutrition, smoking, substance use, chronic hypertension, anemia, and diabetes may lead to fetal growth restriction, affecting approximately six percent of all pregnancies globally.

Duerden further said, "An unhealthy placenta can place babies at risk for later life learning difficulties or even neurodevelopmental disorders."

"We are just scratching the surface," meaning that this research could open the doors to understanding and addressing placental-related issues during pregnancy.

The research is also deemed an important first step in biomarking the impact of oxygenation levels in the placenta. The expecting mothers can then be made clinically equipped to consider changes to deal with less-than-ideal placental conditions.