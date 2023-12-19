Winter solstice 2023: Jupiter and moon will meet-up in sky on the longest night of the year

Celestial package is on the way! With winters officially approaching the Northern Hemisphere with winter solstice, it also brings an astronomical treat for skywatchers. This year’s winter solstice sky will feature a shining duo- Jupiter and Moon close to each other.

On the solstice, the waxing gibbous moon will shine to the right of Jupiter, the brightest planet in the evening sky. The two celestial bodies will shine together in the sky, presenting an opportunity for all sky enthusiasts to catch a glimpse of this rare event.

Winter Solstice 2023

Winter solstice is the official onset of winters in the Northern Hemisphere. It occurs when Earth’s northern axis is tipped away from the sun. It results in shorter days and longer nights in the Northern Hemisphere.

Simultaneously, the planet's southern axis tips toward the sun, meaning the day with the most hours of daylight and the shortest night in the Southern Hemisphere. Earth's tilt can be felt most extremely at the planet's poles, with the sun not setting all day at the South Pole and not rising at all at the North Pole.

This year the winter solstice will occur at 10:28 pm EST on Thursday (Dec 21).

How to watch Moon and Jupiter together on Winter Solstice 2023?

On the solstice, the waxing gibbous moon will shine to the right of Jupiter. To capture their glimpse, look high above the southeastern horizon as soon as twilight begins.

For a clear view, grab a pair of stargazing binoculars or a good small telescope, if possible, to get the most out of the Moon and Jupiter’s duet.

In case you miss it, don’t you worry, because there is a chance of a second such appearance on Friday (Dec 22) too. The Moon will move to Jupiter’s left, and it will also be a time for the peak of the annual Ursid meteor shower.