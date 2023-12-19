Scientists find ‘very rare’ creature on French island

Researchers have discovered a new creature considered to be “very rare” and endangered on the French island of Corsica.

This rare species of bat was found fluttering around the mountainous Mediterranean island, which is located about 250 miles southeast of Marseille, the study published in October in the journal Revue suisse de Zoologie noted.

Isolated for many years

After performing the DNA analyses of their tissue samples, the researchers found that the bat discovered in the mountains belonged to a previously unknown species in the genus Myptis, which has over 120 species found throughout six continents.

This newfound species was named ‘nustrale’, which means “ours” in the Corsican dialect, the researchers said.

According to the study, the creature, which may have been genetically isolated for “a long time,” is considered to be medium-sized, measuring about an inch and a half long.

This bat is grey in colour and has long ears and a hairy face. The researchers said that it is distinguished by a “conspicuous” dark spot on its lower lip, which is absent on other members of the genus.

Vulnerable to climate change

These bats hunt in the island’s dense evergreen forests and roost in cliffs and rocky outcroppings, researchers said. A colony of about 60 individuals was also found in an artificial tunnel.

“This new species is endemic to Corsica and is apparently very rare and essentially localised to mountain forests,” researchers said.

“Owing to its restricted distribution, its small population size, and limited population connectivity, it seems highly vulnerable to climate change and thus should be classified as endangered,” researchers added.