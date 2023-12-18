Scientists find chum salmon breeding in Arctic, and they believe it’s ‘an ominous sign’

Chum salmon, a species of anadromous salmonid fish, have found a new location to spawn—the Arctic waters, and the scientists are alarmed.

Chum salmon are said to be anadromous, which means they hatch in freshwater streams and rivers and then migrate out to the saltwater environment of the ocean to feed and grow.

They do not reside in fresh water for an extended period.

However, scientists have recently discovered that these migrating fish have been spawning in uncharted waters.

They believe that due to unprecedented warming of the waters, an after-effect of climate change, the Arctic is becoming conducive for them to breed in large numbers.

Arctic waters warming at a faster rate

According to ‘Nature’ journal, the Arctic is warming four times faster than the rest of the planet. Scientists say that this could explain the presence of chum salmon farther north.

“What seems to be happening is that these Arctic rivers are just now starting to become suitable,” Peter Westley, an ecologist at the University of Alaska, to Wired outlet.

However, these biologists are yet to figure out how increased salmon counts in far northern rivers will impact other species relied upon by locals in the region.

One plausible reason being given is that salmon lay a bunch of eggs, and then die, as part of their life cycle, and it might provide food for other species.

Presence signals overall ecological change

But they have also warned that migration their presence signals an overall ecological change, including melting ice, and more green growth, among others.

One concern deals with all the extra water created by ice melt. Wired reported that experts are concerned new flows will degrade the soil, mixing aboveground water with underground springs.

More vegetation — even taller shrubs — can have implications. They can trap snow on the soil, insulating the ground, and preventing it from freezing.

“That could accelerate the thawing of permafrost, which in turn would release planet-heating methane,” Wired reported.

Researchers are now placing sensors in the Arctic to measure water temperature, as it can help them determine if the waters are hospitable to an expanded salmon presence.