ISS astronaut snaps photos of icebergs - a reminder of climate change

European Space Agency (ESA) astronaut Andreas Mogensen, who is currently on the International Space Station (ISS), shared images of giant icebergs seen from space.

Mogensen, the commander of ISS's current Expedition 70, saw the icebergs floating in the South Atlantic from space. The images highlight how climate change has been impacting the world as the Earth continues to warm more and more.

From ISS, the icebergs look like white clouds floating against the blue ocean water.

Also read: Research reveal disturbing changes in waters surrounding Bermuda

While sharing the images on X (formerly known as Twitter), Mogensen said: "I have to admit that if you had asked me before this mission, if you could see icebergs with your naked eye from space, I would have said, 'No way'."

"Turns out that you can! We have been seeing lots of icebergs lately in the South Atlantic. Perhaps it's their distinct geometry or perhaps the contrast in color, but they are very visible from space," the astronaut added.

Mogensen further said in the post: "Seeing the icebergs float around reminds me of climate change, with glaciers melting at a rapid pace and rising sea levels. Places like the Maldives will most likely not exist in 70 years from now, having been submerged by the rising ocean."

Also read: Unlocking secrets of universe: Mysterious fast radio bursts in space gets stranger The tip of the iceberg



I have to admit that if you had asked me before this mission, if you could see icebergs with your naked eye from space, I would have said, “No way”.



Turns out that you can! We have been seeing lots of icebergs lately in the south Atlantic. Perhaps it’s… pic.twitter.com/qGY2CUCSfp — Andreas Mogensen (@Astro_Andreas) December 3, 2023 × World's largest iceberg heads for Southern Ocean

The world's largest iceberg is on the move for the first time in more than three decades, scientists said towards the end of November.

At almost 4,000 square km (1,500 square miles), the Antarctic iceberg called A23a is roughly three times the size of New York City.

It's rare to see an iceberg of this size on the move, said British Antarctic Survey glaciologist Oliver Marsh, so scientists will be watching its trajectory closely.