Unlocking the universe's secrets: Mysterious fast radio bursts in space gets stranger

Fast radio bursts (FRBs), those enigmatic millisecond-long flashes of radio waves from distant corners of the universe, have become more mysterious than ever.

The discovery of a unique pattern in a newly detected repeating FRB, named FRB 20220912A, has left astronomers intrigued.

New study

In a new study, published in the Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society, astronomers have outlined the findings. The research offer valuable clues while introducing fresh puzzles to unravel.

The first FRB was identified in 2007, and since then, numerous such intense events have been spotted emanating from the far reaches of the cosmos. These bursts can unleash as much energy in a thousandth of a second as the sun generates in a year or more. Despite this, the cause behind FRBs remains unknown.

As per a report in ABC 7 News, the recent discovery was made from observations made using the Allen Telescope Array (ATA) of the California-based SETI Institute, equipped with 42 antennae at the Hat Creek Radio Observatory.

Over a two-month period, the team detected 35 fast radio bursts from a single source.

This study marks the first use of the Allen Telescope Array to observe FRBs, showcasing the potential of new telescopes with unique capabilities in shedding light on the mysteries of FRB science.

The discovery

While most FRBs last only a few milliseconds, making them challenging to observe, some have been found to repeat, enabling astronomers to trace their origin back to distant galaxies. FRB 20220912A initially appeared akin to other known repeaters, with each burst transitioning from higher to lower frequencies.

A closer examination unveiled a novel aspect: a distinct drop in the centre frequency of the bursts, resembling a cosmic slide whistle. When the signals were converted into sounds using xylophone notes, it was even more noticeable. The high notes represented the beginning of the bursts, and the low notes depicted the concluding tones.

Despite efforts to identify a pattern in the timings between each burst, similar to some other repeating FRBs, researchers could not detect one for FRB 20220912A, underscoring the unpredictable nature of these celestial events.

Lead study author Dr Sofia Sheikh, a National Science Foundation MPS-Ascend postdoctoral fellow at the SETI Institute, expressed excitement about the findings.

"This work is exciting because it provides both confirmation of known FRB properties and the discovery of some new ones," said Sheikh. Researchers noted that each observation of FRBs yields insights and raises further questions.