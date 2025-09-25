/What is rail based mobile launcher system? India's 'Agni-Prime Missile' with 2,000 km range fired from train

In a significant development, India has successfully test-fired the Intermediate Range ‘Agni-Prime Missile’ from a rail-based Mobile launcher system on Thursday in a joint collaboration of DRDO and the Strategic Forces Command (SFC). The next-generation missile is equipped with several advanced features and is designed to cover a range of up to 2000 km.

What is the rail-based mobile launcher system?

It is a missile launch platform fitted onto specially modified rail wagons, enabling the weapon to be moved across the railway network for stealthy, flexible deployment under operational conditions. The launch vehicle is self-sustained with its own communication, power, and protection systems, allowing rapid reaction launches with reduced visibility.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The launch system also features a canisterised missile setup, advanced communication systems, and rapid deployment capability. This kind of launcher places India among a select few nations developing or possessing rail-based missile deployment capability.

What does this launcher system mean for the Indian military?

According to a report by NDTV, the Indian military can now launch the Agni Prime missile (and other suitable projectiles) from the countryside or remotest areas, even without road support. The only requirement is access to a railway line. With nearly 70,000 kilometres of track as of March last year, India possesses the world’s fourth-largest railway network.

The rail-based missile launcher offers more than wider launch points. It also means the military can move these missiles discreetly and hidden from enemy satellites in train tunnels. This system can also offer an increased number of storage facilities amid times of war, when enemies attempt to target military bases where the missiles might normally be stored.

The rail-based Mobile launcher system and launch of a missile is part of push for self-reliance in its Defence capabilities of India which has been envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's push for ‘Aatmanirbharta' in every sphere.