/WATCH: India test-fire 'Agni-Prime Missile' from rail-based launcher, Defence Minister calls it 'First-of-Its-Kind'

India has successfully conducted a test of the Intermediate Range ‘Agni-Prime Missile’ from a rail-based Mobile launcher system on Thursday. The project was launched in a collaboration between DRDO and the Strategic Forces Command (SFC) under a full operational scenario on September 24, 2025. Equipped with several advanced features, the next-generation missile is designed to cover a range of up to 2000 km.

The first-of-its-kind launch was successfully executed using a specially developed rail-based mobile launcher that can operate seamlessly on the railway network without any preconditions. This system offers cross-country mobility and can initiate a launch within minimal reaction time while maintaining reduced visibility. The launcher is fully autonomous, equipped with advanced communication systems, independent launch capabilities and protective features.

Defence minister calls it ‘first-of-its-kind launch’

Defence minister Rajnath Singh confirmed the successful test in a statement on his social media platform X, calling it a "first-of-its-kind launch" that highlights the growing strategic capabilities of India.

“The first-of-its-kind launch carried out today from a specially designed rail-based Mobile Launcher has the capability to move on the Rail network without any preconditions, which allows users to have cross-country mobility and launch within a short reaction time with reduced visibility,” he said.

"Congratulations to DRDO, Strategic Forces Command (SFC) and the Armed Forces on the successful test of the Intermediate Range Agni-Prime missile. This successful flight test has put India in the group of select nations having capabilities that have developed a canisterised launch system from a mobile rail network," he added.