/WATCH: India test-fire 'Agni-Prime Missile' from rail-based launcher, Defence Minister calls it 'First-of-Its-Kind'

India has successfully conducted a test of the Intermediate Range ‘Agni-Prime Missile’ from a rail-based Mobile launcher system on Thursday. The project was launched in a collaboration between DRDO and the Strategic Forces Command (SFC) under a full operational scenario on September 24, 2025. Equipped with several advanced features, the next-generation missile is designed to cover a range of up to 2000 km.
The first-of-its-kind launch was successfully executed using a specially developed rail-based mobile launcher that can operate seamlessly on the railway network without any preconditions. This system offers cross-country mobility and can initiate a launch within minimal reaction time while maintaining reduced visibility. The launcher is fully autonomous, equipped with advanced communication systems, independent launch capabilities and protective features.
Defence minister Rajnath Singh confirmed the successful test in a statement on his social media platform X, calling it a "first-of-its-kind launch" that highlights the growing strategic capabilities of India.
“The first-of-its-kind launch carried out today from a specially designed rail-based Mobile Launcher has the capability to move on the Rail network without any preconditions, which allows users to have cross-country mobility and launch within a short reaction time with reduced visibility,” he said.
"Congratulations to DRDO, Strategic Forces Command (SFC) and the Armed Forces on the successful test of the Intermediate Range Agni-Prime missile. This successful flight test has put India in the group of select nations having capabilities that have developed a canisterised launch system from a mobile rail network," he added.
Meanwhile, the Road Mobile Agni-P has entered service after a series of successful flight trials. And this test followed the successful launch of the missile in August at Chandipur, Odisha. In addition, a trial of Agni-5 was conducted under ‘Mission Divyastra’ in March 2024, showcasing MIRV (multiple independently targetable re-entry vehicle) capability.