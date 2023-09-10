WATCH | World's first and only cat sent to space - 'Felicette'

A Parisian stray cat etched her name into the annals of space exploration nearly six decades ago. Félicette, a petite black-and-white "tuxedo" Persian cat, embarked on a remarkable adventure that would make her the first and only feline astronaut to ever grace space. The date was October 18, 1938, and the scientific community in France was abuzz.

A "Veronique" rocket was poised to launch, carrying a very special passenger. Félicette, who had once roamed the streets of Paris as a stray, was about to embark on a sub-orbital mission, soaring 96 miles above Earth's surface.

Felicette was not alone in this cosmic endeavor. She was one of several felines acquired by dedicated scientists for this groundbreaking mission.

To prevent emotional attachment, these cats were assigned numbers instead of names. Every cat, including Felicette, underwent astronaut training.

Their preparations included enduring G-forces within a centrifuge and enduring extended periods of confinement within small containers. The scientists meticulously studied their reactions to these conditions, seeking to ensure the safety and well-being of their feline crew members.

Felicette's stellar ascent

Six cats stood out as the best candidates for the astronaut program. Ultimately, it was "C341" who emerged as the star of the show.

Surviving her out-of-this-world adventure, she was bestowed with the name "Felicette."

Her journey into the cosmos was a brief but pivotal 15-minute voyage to Earth’s sub-orbital space, during which her breathing and heart rate were carefully monitored through a series of implanted electrodes.

Despite her historic achievement, Felicette's story took a bittersweet turn.

A few months after her space adventure, she was euthanised to enable scientists to examine her brain. Her noble sacrifice remained largely unnoticed for many years, overshadowed by the grandeur of human space exploration.

Honoring Felicette's legacy

In 2017, Felicette's contribution to science was finally acknowledged when over 1,100 individuals came together to donate $57,000 to a Kickstarter campaign. The goal?

To fund a memorial for the only cat ever sent into space. The result was a magnificent 5-foot-tall statue of Felicette, poised atop a globe, symbolising her pioneering journey beyond Earth's bounds.

In the world of space exploration, this feline will forever hold a special place as the beloved and unforgettable "Astrocat."