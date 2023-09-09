Our prehistoric ancestors turned stones into spheres for a reason, says study

For over a century, archaeologists have been puzzled with the existence of limestone spheroids crafted by our early human ancestors more than 1.4 million years ago. These spherical artefacts have long been a mystery, leaving scientists pondering their origin, purpose, and the skills of those who created them.

Deliberate creation or accidental byproduct?

One of the primary questions surrounding these spheroids has been whether they were intentionally shaped by our ancient forebears or mere byproducts of other stone-related activities. Did early humans aspire to create perfectly spherical objects, or were these spheroids a result of haphazard stone manipulation?

A groundbreaking study sought to shed light on this enduring mystery by employing state-of-the-art analytical techniques. Researchers meticulously examined 150 limestone spheroids discovered at the Ubeidiya archaeological site, dating back to the distant past of 1.4 million years ago.

What's the creation process?

To decipher the origin and intent behind these spheroids, scientists reconstructed their formation by closely examining their geometry and the telltale scars left on the stones during their crafting. The startling revelation contradicted the notion that these spherical objects were mere accidents.

Rather than evolving towards a smoother finish during their creation, the spheroids displayed a remarkable progression towards ideal spherical shapes. Unlike naturally eroded stones, such as pebbles, these artefacts exhibited deliberate shaping skills and a clear objective in achieving their spherical form.

This groundbreaking discovery challenges conventional beliefs about early hominins and their technological prowess. The presence of intentional craftsmanship on these ancient spheroids not only redefines our understanding of our ancestors but also prompts us to reconsider their relationship with technology and their quest for symmetry in stone shaping.

Global implications

The implications of this finding reach far beyond Ubeidiya, as slightly older spheroids with similar intentions may exist at other African archaeological sites. If this can be demonstrated, it would represent the earliest evidence of hominins actively seeking and achieving symmetrical shapes in stone, revolutionising our perception of early human ingenuity.