WATCH | SpaceX launches 23 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit on leap day

Florida, US Edited By: Heena SharmaUpdated: Mar 01, 2024, 01:11 PM IST
Starlink internet satellites launch Photograph:(Twitter)
In a major "leap" forward for its Starlink project, SpaceX launched a fresh set of 23 satellites into orbit from Florida's Space Coast on leap year day on Thursday (Feb 29), marking the company's 11th flight for this Falcon 9 first stage. The launched satellites were SpaceX's Starlink Version 2 Mini satellites. The rocket, carrying 23 Starlink satellites, took off from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. 

"On Thursday, February 29 at 10:30 a.m. ET, Falcon 9 launched 23 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit from Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40) at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. This was the 11th flight for the first stage booster supporting this mission, which previously launched CRS-26, OneWeb Launch 16, Intelsat IS-40e, O3b mPOWER, Ovzon 3, and now six Starlink missions," SpaceX said in a statement following the launch. 

The mission, dubbed Starlink 6-40, followed the postponement of SpaceX's Crew-8 mission, which aimed to ferry astronauts to the International Space Station.

Rough offshore weather prompted the delay. Crew-8 was then rescheduled for Saturday (March 2) night. 

Falcon 9 booster returns to earth 

The Falcon 9 rocket, powered by SpaceX's Merlin engines, has become the workhorse of the company's launch fleet, conducting numerous successful missions to deploy satellites. 

The Falcon 9 booster, after this latest launch, successfully returned to Earth just over 8 minutes post-launch. It landed at sea on the drone ship Just Read The Instructions, paving the way for its eventual reuse.

Starlink satellites are part of SpaceX's ambitious project to create a global broadband network capable of delivering high-speed internet to users virtually anywhere on the planet, including rural and remote regions where traditional internet infrastructure is unavailable or unreliable.

(With inputs from agencies)