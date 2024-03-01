WATCH | SpaceX launches 23 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit on leap day

In a major "leap" forward for its Starlink project, SpaceX launched a fresh set of 23 satellites into orbit from Florida's Space Coast on leap year day on Thursday (Feb 29), marking the company's 11th flight for this Falcon 9 first stage. The launched satellites were SpaceX's Starlink Version 2 Mini satellites. The rocket, carrying 23 Starlink satellites, took off from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

"On Thursday, February 29 at 10:30 a.m. ET, Falcon 9 launched 23 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit from Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40) at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. This was the 11th flight for the first stage booster supporting this mission, which previously launched CRS-26, OneWeb Launch 16, Intelsat IS-40e, O3b mPOWER, Ovzon 3, and now six Starlink missions," SpaceX said in a statement following the launch.

The mission, dubbed Starlink 6-40, followed the postponement of SpaceX's Crew-8 mission, which aimed to ferry astronauts to the International Space Station.