Airlines see strong travel demand recovery

Airlines are seeing a strong rebound in travel, as the industry recovers from the covid-19 pandemic..... I-a-g, the parent company of British Airways and Iberia, reported a six-fold increase in net profit to 2.9 billion dollars in 2023. Air France-Klm, another major airline group, also reported positive results in 2023, despite facing challenges at the end of the year. The group achieved record revenue of 32.4 billion dollars and a profit of 1 billion dollars.