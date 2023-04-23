Watch | NASA shares video of Earth from 'a whole different angle', leaves netizens mesmerised

NASA recently captured the Earth from "a whole different angle" and shared the mesmerising view on its Instagram account which was widely appreciated by netizens.

The space agency routinely captures the mysterious universe and shares its intriguing photos and videos for space lovers.

NASA's Instagram handle has become a treasure trove for people who are fascinated by the images capturing space and Earth.

This time, while posting the stunning video of our own planet, NASA wrote, ''Watch as the world passes by, literally. The people who've been to Earth orbit for the rare opportunity to see our home planet from a whole different angle say this blue marble in space is really quite beautiful and awe-inspiring when seen from 250 miles straight up.''

NASA, in the caption, also wrote how the ultra-high definition video scenes were recorded by the International Space Station (ISS) during Expeditions 67 and 68 between March 2022 and March 2023.

The ISS which is orbiting the Earth at a height of 409 km, completes one revolution of the planet in 90 minutes.

''Let you imagine yourself as a station crew member with an hour off duty and nothing better to do than look out the window as the world, literally, passes by,'' the caption further reads.

Since the video was posted on Instagram, it has garnered 7.4 lakh likes, 80 lakh views and more than 2000 comments. The beautiful and unique video of Earth left internet users mesmerised and expressed their happiness in the comments section.

Appreciating NASA for sharing the visual treat, one netizen wrote, “'Mesmerizing!!! Wish I could see that too with my eyes not just through pic or videos.''

''This might be the most beautiful video I've seen. Is this a time-lapse? Because Earth seems to be rotating quite fast from just 250 miles up,” commented another.

''Love seeing the thunderstorms happening in different parts of our earth,” said a third user. “Incredible, so thankful for showing us these beautiful scenes,” wrote another user.

Another netizen said, ''Earth is incredible. It is a magnificent and surreal planet!''

NASA, a few days back, had posted a picture captured by the James Webb telescope. In the image, the space agency captured a celestial spectacle named Arp 220, which is an ultra-luminous infrared galaxy (ULIRG), which is said to shine with light which is equal to more than a trillion suns.

