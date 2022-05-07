Watch: How does a black hole sounds like? Find out here  

Nowadays, several people have heard about black holes. But has anyone heard a black hole till now?

Sounds confusing? Well, it isn’t as we are talking about the type of sound a black hole makes.

To help us get to know how a black hole sounds like, NASA has successfully remixed it.

The sound was originally captured in the Perseus Galaxy. It was done by the Chandra X-ray Observatory, which is already known for "sonifications" or reproductions of galactic data into sounds.

Now, humans can hear the sound of the black hole forever.

If a black hole erupts in space and no one is around to observe it, does it make a sound?



If a black hole erupts in space and no one is around to observe it, does it make a sound?

Not to worry; the @ChandraXray Observatory is here with new #BlackHoleWeek sonifications from galaxy clusters far, far away.

Since 2003, the Perseus Galaxy has been known to have a noise-making black hole at its centre. At the time of discovery of this black hole, scientists had observed it for 53 hours.

According to the observatory, the "copious amounts of gas" in this galaxy act like a medium needed for sound waves to travel on. It also somehow proves that space isn't a complete vacuum.

This noise was around 57 to 58 octaves lower than middle C and at about a B flat.

To make it hearable for humans, the note was scaled upwards around 144 quadrillion and 288 quadrillion times by the scientists at the observatory.

