In Pics | Unravel the mystery: What are solar flares?

For some months, the sun has been witnessing heightened activity. It has been emitting several powerful solar flares.

But, what are solar flares? The answer is that these are sudden releases of magnetic energy.

The solar flares can also be harmful if directed towards Earth. The strong flares can sometimes have an impact on radio communications, navigational systems, power grids, etc. They can also pose a risk to spacecraft and astronauts aboard the International Space Station (ISS), NASA has said.

The solar flares belong to different classes. The X-class ones are the most powerful storms on the sun. A-class sun flares are the weakest; B- and C-class storms are likewise minor. When aimed directly at Earth, more intense M-class storms and above can supercharge the northern lights, while the strongest X-class storms can pose a threat to satellites and astronauts in orbit.

The giant explosions of plasma, which are known as coronal mass ejections (CMEs), are also released with flares sometimes.

When the CMEs pass through Earth, they temporarily compress the magnetic shield of the planet, which causes geomagnetic storms. These can muddle radio waves, take down power grids and damage satellites, a Live Science report said.

