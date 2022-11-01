Want to know how Earth's magnetic field sounds like? Check this out

Earth's magnetic field is like a silent protector. As we go about living our daily life, the magnetic lines of force stretch and wrap around Earth and form a protective shield that guards us against deadly cosmic radiation and even charged solar particles. Of many things from Earth's bounty nurturing life, its magnetic field is one of the most important one.

The silent protector has now spoken, not in a language that we would understand but in eerie tones that remind us that celestial processes mean business.

We need not worry. It is still the benevolent, protective shield that keeps us safe. But that doesn't reduce the scary quotient of the sound.

The European Space Agency (ESA) has released the clip. Listen in:

ESA says that researchers from the Technical University of Denmark caught magnetic signals using the agency's Swarm Satellite Mission. This mission is dedicated to studying Earth's magnetic field. These magnetic signals were then converted into sound.

Watch | NASA spacecraft records epic 'Marsquakes', images show debris hurled up to 40 KM

"The team used data from ESA's Swarm satellites, as well as other sources, and used these magnetic signals to manipulate and control a sonic representation of the core field. The project has certainly been a rewarding exercise in bringing art and science together," said Klaus Nielsen, musician and supporter of the project. He was quoted by ESA.

Also Read | NASA is going to use a 'torch' to find water on Moon

"We gained access to a very interesting sound system consisting of over 30 loudspeakers dug into the ground at the Solbjerg Square in Copenhagen. "We have set it up so that each speaker represents a different location on Earth and demonstrates how our magnetic field has fluctuated over the last 100,000 years," he added.

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE