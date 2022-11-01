NASA is going to use a 'torch' to find water on Moon

NASA Lunar flashlight: Moon has water in form of water ice. This fact is established. But to sustain long-term human presence on Earth's only satellite, we need to find a way to purify the water to make it drinkable and even use it in fuel. And for this, we need to pinpoint the areas on the Moon that have a considerable concentration of water ice.

Scientists at the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) are taking steps in this direction. They are planning to launch a satellite which will use a 'torch' or a 'flashlight' to sense presence of water.

The satellite is due to be launched on November 9 on SpaceX Falcon-9 rocket. It is a small, briefcase-sized satellite.

It is believed that Moon's south pole has water ice in considerable concentration. It is expected that concentration will be more in craters that are permanently in shadow or receive minimal sunlight.

NASA's 'Lunar Flashlight' will use a laser which it will shine of the surface of the Moon to detect water. This satellite orbit the Moon at a farthest distance of 70,000 km from the surface. While at its closest, the staellite will be just 15 km away from the lunar surface.

“The satellite will be put on a trajectory that will take about three months to reach its science orbit. Then Lunar Flashlight will try to find water ice on the surface of the Moon in places that nobody else has been able to look at,” John Baker, the mission’s project manager, said in a statement.

