Say cheese! NASA captures a smiling picture of sun, netizens amazed

Say cheese! Well, this time it's the sun that's smiling. As kids, we all have imagined the sun as a round yellow-orange circle with triangular rays with happiness emanating from it.

Sun also known as a star was recently captured smiling. NASA's telescope captured the picture. The account tweeted the picture on October 26. The caption read, "Say cheese! Today, NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory caught the Sun "smiling." Seen in ultraviolet light, these dark patches on the Sun are known as coronal holes and are regions where fast solar wind gushes out into space."

After the picture was posted, netizens were shocked. They came up with multiple things to compare the sun with objects. One called ut a jack-o lantern decorated for Halloween, while one called it, "Never smile again plzz..today I completely fainted from heat."

One user said, "if teletubbies chose a realistic sun, this would be it." Another said, "What a "warm smile"...

A user said, "Sun God King looks high."

Many other pictures have been captured by the space agency of the earth and the moon. Earlier, in India netizens noticed a straight line of sparkling dots which raise lots of questions.

Let us know what you think of the picture.

(With inputs from agencies)

