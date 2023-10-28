Walking 9,000 steps a day linked to extended lifespan, pace also plays huge role: Study

The number of daily steps matters, but so does your pace, a new study has revealed. A report released by the Journal of the American College of Cardiology has revealed that walking faster significantly impacts the benefits associated with it, regardless of how many steps you take every day.

In the study conducted by researchers from the Netherlands, Spain, and the United States, new insights into the importance of daily step counts on cardiovascular health and longevity have emerged.

The study, which analysed data from 12 studies involving over 111,000 participants, unveils significant revelations that could revolutionise the way we approach physical activity.

The research brings to light the following key findings:

1. 2,500 daily steps can reduce the risk of death (8 per cent Reduction)

For those who aim to improve their health, taking 2,500 daily steps is a crucial milestone. This modest increase from the common goal of 2,000 daily steps has been found to lead to an 8 per cent reduction in the risk of death.

2. 2,700 daily steps are the turning point for cardiovascular health (11 per cent reduction)

When it comes to safeguarding against fatal and nonfatal cardiovascular events such as heart attacks and strokes, the magic number appears to be 2,700 daily steps. Achieving this goal results in an 11 per cent reduction in the risk of such events when compared to maintaining the basic 2,000 daily steps.

3. Optimal cardiovascular health at 7,000 daily steps (51 per cent reduction)

For those who are committed to reducing their risk of both fatal and nonfatal cardiovascular diseases, the optimal daily step count is approximately 7,000. This level of activity is associated with an impressive 51 per cent reduction in the risk of such health events.

WATCH: Gravitas | Study: nearly 4,000 steps a day improves lifespan ×

4. 9,000 daily steps for extended lifespan (60 per cent reduction in risk of death)

For those who seek not only cardiovascular health but also longevity, the study suggests aiming for approximately 9,000 daily steps. Achieving this step count is associated with a remarkable 60 per cent reduction in the risk of death from any cause.

Gradual Improvements with Additional Steps

The research also highlights the benefits of gradual increases in daily step counts. Each 1,000 additional daily steps, equivalent to approximately 10 minutes of walking, offers a further reduction in the risk of death, although not in predictable intervals.

Additionally, an extra 500 daily steps, or about five minutes of walking, can substantially improve the health of individuals with low levels of physical activity.