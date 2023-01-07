US FDA approves new 'breakthrough' medicine for Alzheimer's. Here's what it does

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Friday approved an experimental medicine named lecanemab for Alzheimer's treatment.

FDA Director Dr Billy Dunn in a statement said the medicine targets the underlying disease process of Alzheimer's instead of treating the symptoms only.

“Alzheimer’s disease immeasurably incapacitates the lives of those who suffer from it and has devastating effects on their loved ones. This treatment option is the latest therapy to target and affect the underlying disease process of Alzheimer’s, instead of only treating the symptoms of the disease.”

Japan-based Eisai and American company Biogen have jointly developed the medicine. They claim that lecanemab slows down cognitive and functional decline by almost 27 per cent over 18 months.

The medicine will be sold under the name Leqembi and its treatment is expected to cost $26,500 per year in the US.

The clinical trials of the medicine were published in November last year. Based on the results, some experts hailed it as the next big breakthrough to treat Alzheimer's patients.

“Treatments that deliver tangible benefits to those living with mild cognitive impairment (MCI) due to Alzheimer’s and early Alzheimer’s dementia are as valuable as treatments that extend the lives of those with other terminal diseases," said US-based Alzheimer’s Association whilst welcoming the test results.

Notably, the approval process for Leqembi the was expedited after a US congressional report tore into the regulatory agency for approving another Alzheimer's medicnce viz. Aduhelm, without proper due diligence.

Despite test results showing that Aduhelm carried risks of brain swelling and bleeding when administered to the patients, the FDA passed it for monoclonal antibody treatment.

The FDA has the authority to fast-track the medicines if it believes can help patients suffering from serious conditions.

Currently, over 6.5 million individuals in the US suffer from Alzheimer's disease. The disease destroys memory, and cognitive skills, often rendering the patient incapable of performing simple, day-to-day tasks.

Though there is no cure for the disease, doctors say that treatment therapies and medicines can slow down the effects.

(With inputs from agencies)