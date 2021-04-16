Two's not the end: Pfizer CEO hints at need for third dose of coronavirus vaccine

If you have been administered the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine, you might need a third dose, as per the company’s CEO Albert Bourla.

The CEO has claimed that people may need a booster shot within 12 months of fully getting vaccinated.

Watch |

Bourla has also raised the possibility of an annual re-vaccination which basically means that you might need injections every six months.

ALso read | Pfizer CEO says third dose of COVID-19 vaccine 'likely' needed within 12 months

Pfizer is the world's leading vaccine manufacturer and more than 44 countries are already using its shot.

The vaccines, especially Pfizer, was called a game-changer. "I think this could possibly be the one game-changer that we've all been waiting for," said Dr Andrew Preston, reader in microbial pathogenesis, University of Bath.

However, they seem to have changed the rules now. "A likely scenario is that there will be likely a need for a third dose, somewhere between 6 & 12 months and then from there, there will be an annual revaccination, but all of that needs to be confirmed," Bourla said. Although confirmation is still awaited.

Also read | Rare blood clot risk higher from coronavirus than vaccine, says UK study

Health officials say the emergence of new variants is the primary reason for the third dose of the vaccine.

Coronavirus has more than 12,700 new identified mutations, and they are still increasing. As the virus mutates further, the protection from two doses could likely wane over time. In such a scenario a booster shot could ensure the immune response persists.

Now, several vaccine makers are conducting clinical trials for a third dose.

In January, Moderna announced that it would develop an upgrade to its two-shot vaccine. The third dose is likely to be available by the third quarter of 2021.

Bharat biotech is also conducting clinical trials for the third dose of Covaxin. Once approved, the booster dose could be given six months after the two doses have been administered.

However, researchers still haven’t been able to come up with a time frame for how long will vaccine-induced immunity last.

Vaccines for diseases such as measles, mumps and rubella generally confer lifetime immunity. However, vaccines against long-established diseases such as Hepatitis-A, Pneumonia and tetanus need booster shots.

Researchers are still not clear about the coronavirus in this case. They say when we have a better idea of the duration of immunity provided and of the way the virus mutates, only then can booster shots be tailored to ensure consistent immunity.