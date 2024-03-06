Two liters of diet soda daily raises irregular heartbeat risk by 20 pc: Study

A recent study conducted in Shanghai suggested that consuming two liters of diet soda or other artificially sweetened beverages per day could heighten the risk of experiencing a dangerous irregular heartbeat by 20 percent, in comparison to individuals who abstain from such drinks entirely.

The research discovered a correlation between the consumption of these beverages and susceptibility to atrial fibrillation, a condition characterised by the chaotic quivering of the heart's top chambers.

Theodore Maglione, an assistant professor of medicine specialising in cardiovascular diseases, reportedly explained that atrial fibrillation can manifest symptoms such as fatigue, shortness of breath, and palpitations.

Maglione emphasised the significance of controlling modifiable risk factors such as smoking, hypertension, sleep apnea, obesity, and diet. He underscored the importance of maintaining optimal blood pressure and adopting a heart-healthy lifestyle, which includes regular exercise and a balanced diet low in cholesterol and fat.

The study also explored the impact of added-sugar beverages and unsweetened juices on atrial fibrillation risk.

It revealed that added-sugar beverages increased the risk by 10 percent, while consuming approximately four ounces of unsweetened juice decreased the risk by 8 percent.

Penny Kris-Etherton, a nutritional sciences professor, noted, "This is the first study to report an association between no- and low-calorie sweeteners and also sugar-sweetened beverages and increased risk of atrial fibrillation."

Moreover, individuals above the age of 65 are at a heightened risk of heart conditions such as atrial fibrillation and stroke, underscoring the importance of adopting a healthy lifestyle and avoiding artificially sweetened drinks, especially for this demographic.

Maglione also highlighted a concerning correlation between atrial fibrillation and early dementia. He advised individuals experiencing symptoms of irregular heartbeat to seek medical attention promptly.