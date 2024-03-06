Underwater curtains can save the 'Doomsday glacier'. But there is a massive price tag attached

Geoengineers are innovating technologies to slow down glacier melting to prevent the "doomsday dlacier" and others from collapsing, and they need $50 billion to make it happen.

Thwaites Glacier, often called the "doomsday glacier," blocks warning sea waters to reach other glaciers. Its collapse would prompt the sea level to rise another ten feet.

Already, the melting glacier contributes four per cent of the global sea rise level. Since 2000, it has lost over 1,000 billion tons of ice. However, it is not the glacier in trouble.

Thus, geoengineers are finding different strategies to delay the melting of these glaciers. The latest one is underwater curtains.

John Moore, a glaciologist and geoengineer researcher at the University of Lapland, wants to install massive 62-mile-long underwater curtains to prevent the warm seawater from reaching the glaciers and stop melting. However, he required a whopping $50 billion to make it happen.

These underwater curtains would stop the flow of warm currents to the Thwaites to prevent the melting. They will also provide the ice shelf time to rebuild. However, all this is in theory.

Moore and his team, currently testing prototypes, are figuring out a way to install the curtains on the Amundsen seafloor to stall the melting.

The underwater curtains idea is not new. Moore proposed a similar solution back in 2018. Instead of curtains, he suggested building a massive wall. However, he switched to curtains, as it was a safer option.

Moore explained that the underwater curtains are as effective in blocking the warm water from melting the glacier. They are easier to remove if necessary. "Any intervention should be something that you can revert if you have second thoughts," he said.

Researchers at the University of Cambridge are testing a three-foot-long version of this technology inside small tanks. Once they prove the functionality of this innovation, they'll head to River Cam to test it. Moore said they'' either install them at the river bottom or will pull it behind a boat. If everything goes well, they will try a set of 33-foot-long underwater curtains in a Norwegian fjord in about two years.

However, as the scaling will increase, they'll need more funding. Only a few coastal cities, like New York, have the budget to adapt to the rising sea levels. Other cities don't even come close.