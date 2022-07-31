Total climate meltdown cannot be stopped, point of no return reached: Experts

Hothouse Earth, Bill McGuire's most recent book, couldn't have come out at a better moment. It will be available in stores this week, where it will be browsed by hot customers who have just experienced record-breaking heat in the UK and now fear additional weeks of drought.

McGuire, an emeritus professor of geophysical and climate hazards at University College London, says that this is only the beginning. We have - for far too long - disregarded unequivocal warnings that rising carbon emissions are gravely warming the Earth, as he makes clear in his harsh description of the impending climate catastrophe. Now that we have become complacent, we will pay for it with storms, floods, droughts, and heatwaves that will easily transcend the extremes of the past.

He contends that the most important issue is that there is no longer any way for us to prevent a dangerous, all-pervasive climatic breakdown. A future where deadly heatwaves and temperatures above 50C (120F) are common in the tropics, where summers at temperate latitudes will always be scorching hot, and where our oceans are doomed to become heated and acidic is what we may expect now that we have crossed the point of no return. According to McGuire, "a child born in 2020 will face a far more hostile world than its grandparents did."

The revelation that a temperature of 40.3C was registered in east England on July 19—the highest ever recorded in the UK—was one of the records broken during the book's editing. This year has also seen the ravaging of wildfires of previously unheard-of intensity and ferocity across Europe, North America, and Australia, while record rainfall in the midwest caused the catastrophic flooding in the US's Yellowstone national park.

(with inputs from agencies)