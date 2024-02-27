This year's solar eclipse will create Purkinje effect and wearing red, green will help you see it. Here's how

This year’s solar eclipse will bring with itself another surprise of science- the Purkinje effect or Purkinje shift. To observe this phenomenon during a total solar eclipse, it is best to wear red and green colour clothes. So, if you were planning to put all your Christmassy clothes inside, then hold on, this might be the right time to re-wear them.

"This Purkinje effect during the coming eclipse will turn the whole experience from just watching the sky go dark to a real-life science demo on your clothes," said online retailer Solar Eyeglasses.

The phenomenon creates a perception that reds and yellows start seeming to fade while greens and blues start appearing brighter during the eclipse.

As we all know when the eclipse begins, the sky starts to darken, making the colour look different. During the Purkinje effect, the warm colours like red or orange start becoming less visible, resembling more like grey; while green starts becoming brighter.

Therefore, scientists advise avoiding wearing neutrals like black, white or grey during the eclipse as these colours blend with the shadows.

On the other hand, wearing red and green will stand out from the grey background, helping in observing the Purkinje effect more clearly.

Science behind Purkinje effect

The Purkinje effect, named after the Czech anatomist Jan Evangelista Purkyně, refers to the phenomenon where the sensitivity of the human eye to different colours changes under different lighting conditions, particularly during the transition from daylight to twilight.

This effect is primarily due to the differences in the spectral composition of natural light at different times of the day and the way human photoreceptors respond to this variation.

Human vision relies on two main types of photoreceptor cells in the retina: cones and rods. Cones are responsible for colour vision and function best in bright light conditions, while rods are more sensitive to dim light but do not distinguish colours.

The Purkinje effect is mainly attributed to the differences in the spectral sensitivity of these photoreceptor cells.

During daylight, the human eye perceives colours most vividly. As the light intensity decreases during twilight, the sensitivity of the cones diminishes, and the rods become increasingly active.

Rods are most sensitive to blue-green light, which is why objects with these hues appear more visible and vibrant during twilight compared to colours that predominantly stimulate the cones, such as reds and yellows. This shift in perception towards blue-green hues is known as the Purkinje effect.