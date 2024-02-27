Deadly bird flu reaches mainland Antarctica for the first time, confirm scientists

In a significant development, scientists have confirmed the presence of a deadly strain of bird flu on the mainland of Antarctica, posing a potential threat to the region's penguin colonies. Argentina's Higher Council for Scientific Investigation (CSIC) revealed that the Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza virus had been detected on the Antarctic mainland, marking the first instance of its presence despite the geographical isolation and natural barriers separating Antarctica from other continents.

"This discovery demonstrates for the first time that the Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza virus has reached Antarctica despite the distance and natural barriers that separate it from other continents," Argentina's Higher Council for Scientific Investigation (CSIC) said on Sunday (Feb 25).

Additionally, data from the Scientific Committee on Antarctic Research indicates a confirmed case at a research base, further highlighting the urgency of addressing this emerging threat.

Confirmation and context

The virus was identified on February 24 in samples taken from deceased skua seabirds, discovered by Argentine scientists near the Antarctic base Primavera. This confirmation follows previous cases on nearby islands, including infections among gentoo penguins, highlighting the vulnerability of colonies in the region to the H5N1 avian flu, which has caused significant bird population declines worldwide in recent months.

According to CSIC, thorough analysis conclusively identified the birds as carriers of the H5 subtype of avian influenza, with at least one bird containing the highly pathogenic strain of the virus.

"Analysis has conclusively shown that the birds were infected with the H5 subtype of avian influenza and at least one of the dead birds contained the highly pathogenic avian influenza virus," CSIC said in a statement.

This revelation raises concerns, particularly given the dense gatherings of hundreds of thousands of penguins in colonies across the Antarctic continent and nearby islands, which could facilitate rapid virus transmission.

The presence of the virus in this remote region poses a considerable risk to the already fragile ecosystem, with penguin colonies particularly susceptible to outbreaks.