Scientists to map mysteries of Antarctica using robot plane

A team of engineers and scientists have reached Antarctica where they will be testing a drone which will help experts in forecasting the impacts of climate change.



The autonomous plane is set to map areas of the continent which have till now remained beyond the researchers' boundaries.



The plane has been placed to test in the extreme weather around the highest peaks of Wales. This is the first experiment which will survey the mountains which are under the ice sheet so that they can make predictions on how quickly the ice can melt and add to the global sea-level rise.



Scientists have been making efforts to understand Antarctica better but the existing technology has been limiting them from exploring further.

Below-freezing temperatures, sudden storms and strong winds are common. Such dangerous conditions along with Antarctica's dark winters and the need for transporting large amounts of fuel and pilots have placed limitations on the use of traditional crewed planes.



The new drone was developed by the British Antarctic Survey along with UK company Windracers in a way that it can be easily repaired if it faces any issues.

Drone's information to be processed by British Antarctic Survey

The test was carried out on a drone in Llanbedr, Eyreri, North Wales, which is a terrain of Antarctica and has difficult weather.



In a practice run which was carried out in strong winds as rains lashed the airfield, engineer Rebecca Toomey said that the drone is equipped to fly to remote areas without threatening the safety of the pilots, reported BBC.



The drone can carry 100kg of cargo to 1,000km. The instruments, which include radar and cameras, are loaded in the drone's back and on its wings.

Watch: Four new emperor penguin groups discovered in Antarctica The route of the drone has been programmed in and the flight is monitored by an engineer using a computer.



The drone will initially be operated by Rebecca from Rothera base in Antarctica, but eventually, it will be flown by the British Antarctic Survey from the UK.



It consumes much less fuel compared to traditional planes, 10 barrels in comparison to 200 on one research flight, which decreases the environmental impact of scientific research on Earth.



The data collected by the robot plane will be processed at the British Antarctic Survey headquarters in Cambridge.