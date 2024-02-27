Scientists discover how solar eclipse impact formation of clouds

When the Moon casts its shadow on the sun during a solar eclipse, the unusual darkness not just impacts the nature of sunlight but new research indicates that cloud activity also undergoes significant changes during this celestial event.

A recent study, published in the journal 'Communications Earth & Environment', reveals intriguing findings about the disappearance of clouds, particularly shallow cumulus clouds, during a solar eclipse.

The study, led by geoscientist Victor Trees and his team of researchers, discovered that even a 15 per cent obscuration of the sun by the moon led to the dissipation of some clouds.

The revelation is particularly captivating for skygazers. It also holds broader implications for climate engineering efforts aimed at mitigating the impacts of global warming.

The innovative approach of the researchers involved using a new method to recover satellite measurements during eclipses. By calculating the percentage of the sun obscured at each location and time on Earth, researchers found out the distinctive behavior of cumulus clouds during solar eclipses.

Also watch | Rare 'hybrid' solar eclipse seen in Australia, a visual treat for skywatchers × Analysing data collected between 2005 and 2016 during three solar eclipses in Africa, the team observed that cumulus clouds showed unusual characteristics during the celestial event. The clouds began to vanish on a large scale when just 15 per cent of the sun was obscured and returned only after the eclipse.

To further understand this phenomenon, the researchers turned to cloud modeling software called DALES.

Simulations conducted with DALES demonstrated that when sunlight is blocked, the Earth's surface cools, and this reduces the updrafts of warm air carrying water vapor from the surface—the process by which cumulus clouds form.

This effect was not observed above the ocean, as seawater does not cool rapidly enough for cumulus clouds to dissipate.

What does it mean?

The findings underscore the dynamic nature of clouds and raise questions about the potential impact on climate engineering strategies. As scientists delve deeper into understanding these connections, the mysteries of celestial events may shed light on Earth's intricate climate systems.