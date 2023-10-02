Celestial treat! Here's how and when to see 'ring of fire' solar eclipse in October

October is a delight for sky-gazers. The month is full of cosmic surprises with beautiful astronomical events to watch out for in October’s crisp and cool evenings. A major solar eclipse, called, “ring of fire,” is the king of all astronomical events to take place this month.

In October, the days will get shorter and colder, but the night sky remains as hot as ever. It is because the northern hemisphere has officially passed the autumnal equinox.

The “ring of fire” solar eclipse will be visible on October 14 and two weeks later from that, sky-enthusiasts can witness the hunter’s moon. Meteor showers and some aurora activity can also be seen later this month.

‘Ring of fire’ solar eclipse: How and when to watch

The ‘ring of fire’ solar eclipse or annular solar eclipse will appear on October 14. On this day, the moon will pass in front of the sun, obscuring much of it, but leaving behind a brilliant ring, also called annulus, of unfiltered sunlight. This phenomenon is known as an “annular” or “ring of fire” solar eclipse.

Like two Hula-Hoops, one inside the other and tipped, the path the sun appears to take around the sky once per year and the moon’s monthly orbit intersect at two points, called nodes. We only get a solar eclipse when both the sun and moon are at a node at the same time; otherwise the moon “misses” the sun in the sky, passing it above or below.

With the right kind of protective eyewear, the astronomical event can be seen clearly. The duration of its appearance will vary little more than one minute to almost five, depending upon where you are located in its path.

The eclipse will have a 125-mile-wide path of annularity that will begin in Oregon at 12:13 pm EDT. It will leave the United States about 1:03 pm EDT and head southeastward toward Central and South America.

In Washington, the partial eclipse begins at noon on October 14, with maximum eclipse occurring at 1:19 pm EDT. At this time, about 30 per cent of the sun’s disk will be obscured by the moon. The eclipse ends at 2:39 pm EDT.

