This is what going to gym looks like at International Space Station

Exercise and going to gym requires ample willpower. Not every human on Earth has it. But almost everyone of the counted few who go to the International Space Station must go to the gym at the ISS.

Going to gym is one of the most crucial part of routine required for those living aboard the International Space Station (ISS).

Why exercise is important for ISS residents?

In the absence of Earth's gravitational force, the ISS residents face the risk of muscle and bone mass decline, a concern with potentially severe consequences upon returning to normal gravity conditions on Earth.

Therefore, the astronauts must dedicate over two hours daily to exercise at the International Space Station.

The exercise devices at International Space Station

The ISS is equipped with three primary exercise devices: a treadmill, a stationary bicycle, and an Advanced Resistive Exercise Device (ARED). While the activities may resemble traditional workouts—running, cycling, and weightlifting—the challenges of performing these routines in microgravity add another dimension.

ARED, a key component of the ISS gym, uses vacuum cylinders instead of conventional weights for resistance. Astronauts exert force against the vacuum's pull to simulate weightlifting, adjusting the resistance to match the intensity of heavier weights.

The treadmill and stationary bicycle, although resembling their Earthly counterparts, demand additional precautions.

To prevent astronauts from floating away during running or cycling, harnesses are employed to tether them to the equipment.

Beyond the rather romanticised notion of space exploration, the commitment to a rigorous exercise routine stands as an essential aspect of an astronaut's daily life, ensuring both physical well-being and preparedness for demanding tasks such as spacewalks.