Watch: NASA releases footage of tomatoes lost in space for eight months

NASA shared footage of two tiny tomatoes which were lost in space in 2022 after they were harvested by astronaut Frank Rubio on the International Space Station.



When the tomatoes were discovered in the six-bedroom complex, it showed scientists how the 17 per cent humidity onboard has been affecting food present in a Ziploc bag. For some time, Rubio had stowed the food inside which had floated away later.



"Despite being nearly a year after the initial disappearance of the tomatoes, the fruit was found in a plastic bag dehydrated and slightly squished," wrote NASA officials, in an update Thursday (Dec 14). However, they did not disclose the exact location.



"Other than some discolouration, it had no visible microbial or fungal growth," they added.

Previously, Rubio had spoken about a single lost tomato which NASA has now informed grew as part of the eXposed Root On-Orbit Test System or XROOTS experiment in 2022.