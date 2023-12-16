Watch: NASA releases footage of tomatoes lost in space for eight months
The tomatoes, kept in the Ziploc bag, were found eight months after getting lost in space at the International Space Station
NASA shared footage of two tiny tomatoes which were lost in space in 2022 after they were harvested by astronaut Frank Rubio on the International Space Station.
When the tomatoes were discovered in the six-bedroom complex, it showed scientists how the 17 per cent humidity onboard has been affecting food present in a Ziploc bag. For some time, Rubio had stowed the food inside which had floated away later.
"Despite being nearly a year after the initial disappearance of the tomatoes, the fruit was found in a plastic bag dehydrated and slightly squished," wrote NASA officials, in an update Thursday (Dec 14). However, they did not disclose the exact location.
"Other than some discolouration, it had no visible microbial or fungal growth," they added.
Previously, Rubio had spoken about a single lost tomato which NASA has now informed grew as part of the eXposed Root On-Orbit Test System or XROOTS experiment in 2022.
"The experiment uses hydroponic and aeroponic techniques to grow plants without soil or other growth media and could provide suitable solutions for plant systems needed for future space exploration missions," the agency said.
Although the find was a lighthearted moment for Rubio, who came back from his one-year mission, NASA said that the real reason for growing food on the ISS was to practice techniques which can be used during the exploration of the moon and Mars.
NASA tryst with space-grow veggies
NASA has been carrying out more than one experiment so as to provide astronauts with fresh food.
VEG-05 was carrying out a test to produce dwarf tomatoes and other foods, while the Planet Habitat-03 "is one of the first multi-generational plant studies aboard the space station which could help researchers assess whether genetic adaptations in one generation of plants grown in space can transfer to the next”, as stated by NASA.
Watch: All about NASA's PACE mission to study Earth's clouds & oceans
It added that there are intangible benefits in growing space food. "The benefits of growing plants in space don't stop there," said NASA officials, adding, "Astronauts report there are psychological benefits to time spent gardening, increasing their quality of life in space, and boosting their morale.”
(With inputs from agencies)