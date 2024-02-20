This 'gold-dusted' drug may reverse Parkinson's Disease: Study

Gold may have been, and continue to be, the sought-after precious metal for us but scientists have over the years have also devoted their time and expertise into finding less 'cha-ching' and more important uses of the yellow metal. Latest is the use of gold nanoparticles in theoretically reversing neurodegenerative diseases. Initial tests are showing promise.

Researchers from University of Texas Southwestern have described the results they got with an experimental drug named CNM-Au8 in a paper published in Journal of Nanobiotechnology.

Although more tests are required, this 'gold-dusted' drug has shown promise.

CNM-Au8 contains suspended nanoparticles of gold. The researchers have found that these nanoparticles can pass through blood-brain barrier and provide energy to neurons, thereby decreasing degeneration seen in diseases like Parkinson's or Multiple Sclerosis.

"We are cautiously optimistic that we will be able to prevent or even reverse some neurological disabilities with this strategy," says neurologist Peter Sguigna from the University of Texas Southwestern.

In recent trials, 13 patient suffering from Parkinson's and 11 patients of Multiple Sclerosis took the drug. In patients suffering from these diseases, the value of NAD+/NADH, which is ratio of co-enzymes, is found to be low.

It was found that after taking the drug for 12 or more weeks, the value increase by 10.4 per cent on average. This is a promising figure.

"To our knowledge," say the researchers at UT Southwestern.

"CNM-Au8 is the only suspension of gold nanocrystals with both exceptionally high catalytic activity and very low toxicity that is being developed as a disease-modifying agent for neurodegenerative disease."

The team of researchers from UT Southwest have already carried out phase 2 clinical trials and are now making preparations for phase 3 clinical trials with fingers crossed that the drug indeed leads to some breakthrough.