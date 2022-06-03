Tall people face more health risks than short people, claims study

These days, everyone wants to look tall. Those few inches not only help you to stand out in the crowd but also give you confidence. However, these inches come with a cost. As per a recent study, published in the PLOS Genetics open access publication, tall people are at a higher risk of acquiring a variety of health problems such as nerve disorders and neurological diseases.

As per the research, a person’s height, whether tall or short is known to raise their risk for a range of diseases. The study also found new connections between taller heights and a higher risk of peripheral neuropathy, caused by damage to nerves in the extremities as well as bone and skin infections such as foot ulcers or leg ulcers.

Height has previously been linked to a variety of diseases, from heart diseases to cancer, but scientists have been unable to tell whether an individual's being tall or short puts them in danger or whether factors that impact height, such as socioeconomic condition and proper nutrition, are to be blamed.

The researchers for this study used genetic and health data from over 250,000 people to analyse over 1,000 disorders and features, making it the biggest study conducted on height and disease.

Being tall is connected to a higher risk of atrial fibrillation and varicose veins, as well as a lower risk of coronary heart disease, high cholesterol, and blood pressure, according to Sridharan Raghavan of the Rocky Mountain Regional VA Medical Centre.

The experts further said that height could be a previously unknown risk factor for adult diseases in a variety of ways. The researchers, however, added that additional research is needed to fully understand some of these connections and that, in future studies, they might benefit from having a bigger and more diverse international sample.

